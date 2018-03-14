Hinds County Sheriff's Office using forensics to identify human remains in Bolton

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person. Source: WLBT

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person. Source: WLBT

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person. Source: WLBT

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person. Source: WLBT

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person. Source: WLBT

One day after human skeletal remains are discovered in Bolton, investigators are hoping to find forensic evidence that will help them identify the person.

"My job to identify where those were found, measurements and then collecting those and properly packing those to send to the state crime lab," said Crime Scene Investigator Michael Huff.

Huff has worked with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office for 14 years. He is leading the investigation into the human skeletal remains.

Trying to identify a person using just remains is a difficult process. It can take two days up to two years. But that's where the experts come in.

Forestry workers discovered the full skeleton in a wooded area along Champion Hill Road.

READ MORE: Skeletal remains found in Bolton

"In this case, there is a suspicion we may have somebody found in a deserted area," said Dr. Steven Symes, the state's new forensic anthropologist. "We will try to retrieve all of the evidence. Take it back and analyze it. And narrow down the possibility of who it could be."

Symes says the bones tell a story.

"Anytime they need a bone specialist who can identify the bones, who can tell if the bones are broken or cut or shot, determine the ancestry and the stature of any bones that are found that are human," explained Symes. "I'm looking to see if there is any evidence that would help a medical examiner or coroner to determine cause of death."

Using their hands and other tools, they spent hours looking though pine straw and brush for anything that can provide them with a clue.

"It's all about preserving evidence primarily for verification," Huff says.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.