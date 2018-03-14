Three teens arrested in connection to I-20 rock-throwing incidents

Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested last week after about a month-long investigation. Source: WLBT

Three teens face charges in connection to a January rock-throwing incident along Interstate 20 East.

Lieutenant Brian McGairty of the Pearl Police Department said the male juveniles were arrested last week after about a month-long investigation.

“They were all charged with malicious mischief,” Lt. McGairty said. “Approximately 10 vehicles were damaged over the course of about a month’s time as rocks were thrown at their vehicles as they were commuting along I-20 East.”

McGairty said the incidents caused an estimated $6,000 in damage and an investigator is working to file a petition with the court, seeking restitution for the victims.

The Pearl community was concerned about safety when the rock throwing incidents began, McGairty said it not only affects the possible victim, but other drivers on the road as well.

“It’s not just the object that could strike the vehicle that could potentially kill them,” McGairty said. “It’s also that motorist losing traction on the roadway as a distraction once something hits their vehicle, or losing control of the vehicle and striking someone else or running off the roadway.”

Police are not able to release certain information such as the suspects' names or ages because they are juveniles.

McGairty said the case has been turned over to the Rankin County Youth Court.

