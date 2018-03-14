Chris McDaniel announces he'll switch races and run for open Mississippi Senate seat

Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
Police confirm two people were shot Wednesday evening on the second floor of UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham before the shooter turned the gun on himself.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
Toys 'R' Us is reportedly closing all of its U.S. stores.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
A Mid-Michigan family is grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy after they say a sinus infection traveled to his brain.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Etowah County, AL, Sheriff Todd Entrekin is under fire for taking money earmarked to feed inmates. But he said it's allowable according to state statute.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Richland County deputies have arrested and charged the younger sister of Charleston church shooter, Dylann Roof.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Two Navy aviators have died after their F/A-18 jet crashed off the coast of Florida on Wednesday.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
Danry Vasquez, a baseball player who used to play in the minor league system of the Houston Astros, was arrested in 2016 for assaulting his girlfriend.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
A teacher accused of stealing from other educators has been arrested.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The University of Memphis is parting ways with head basketball coach Tubby Smith.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>
The parents were revived with Narcan and later arrested on preliminary charges of felony neglect of a dependent child.More >>