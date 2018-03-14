Inmate serving 82 years for drug convictions dies in prison

39-year-old Terry Dora was pronounced dead at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Source: MDOC

An inmate serving 82 years for three cocaine convictions has died after collapsing in his housing area at South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.

39-year-old Terry Dora was pronounced dead at Greene County Hospital in Leakesville at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Dora received 20 years in Lowndes County when sentenced on Aug. 20, 1997, for selling cocaine.

He was sentenced to two years in Winston County on Nov. 12, 2001 and 60 years in Lowndes County on Nov. 23, 2004, both for cocaine possession.

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy and investigation.

