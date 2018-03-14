City of Clinton Municipal Court to offer Open Court Day to clear warrants

The Clinton Municipal Court will offer a day of Open Court -- commonly referred to as Amnesty Day -- on March 15, beginning at 1:00 p.m.

This opportunity is available for any violator/defendant who has received a contempt of court charge for failure to appear, has a warrant issued for their arrest for failure to follow a Court Order, or has outstanding fines.

Under Mississippi Law, a person charged with Contempt of Court faces up to six months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

Individuals electing to attend Open Court will be eligible to have the Contempt of Court charge(s) resolved without jail time. Alternatives to an immediate full fine payment may be available to people who attend Open Court.

If you believe you may owe fines to the Clinton Municipal Court or wish to find out if there is an active warrant issued by the Municipal Court, you may call Clinton Court Services at 601-924-4411.

You may also email the Clerk here.

The Clinton Municipal Court office is open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and is located at 305 Monroe Street.

