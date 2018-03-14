Mississippi College beats William Carey in baseball clash on the coast

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
We had a small college clash Wednesday afternoon in Biloxi. The start of the Mississippi College/William Carey matchup was delayed because umpires were late arriving to MGM Park.
The wait would be worth it as the Choctaws and Crusaders had a back and forth tilt. MC would walk it off in the 9th for a 8-7 victory.
Mississippi College improves to 16-3, William Carey falls to 18-6.
