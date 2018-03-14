Volunteers pack sandbags to prevent flooding in Warren County

The Mississippi River is above flood stage and is steadily rising, causing a threat to homes and businesses.

"Eagle Lake is dealing with issues from the Mississippi River and backwater flooding," said Sheriff Martin Pace.

Emergency officials teamed up with AmeriCorps to help fill hundreds of sandbags to stop water from moving into neighborhoods at Eagle Lake.

“I am really worried about it getting into homes and businesses, places where it shouldn't be or places it would cause a lot of damage,” said volunteer, Tayah Nelson.

The plan is to use the bags to build a dam around the main culvert in the area. Emergency officials say crews will also pump out the water in the dam and send it back to where it came from.

“We have a quite a number of roads in Warren County that are impassable. Primarily everything West of Highway 61 is impassable. Several areas are being patrolled by the sheriff's department with boats," said Sheriff Pace. "The Eagle Lake area is not flooded yet, as you can see we are right in the middle of the lake because portions Highway 465 are underwater, so the only way to make it to Eagle Lake is to drive down the backwater levee.”

The Mississippi River is expected to crest seven feet above flood stage Saturday in Warren County. AmeriCorps Volunteers say they were just happy to join in the ongoing flood fight.

“In my experience, situations like this help bring people together in a way that you don't see at the end of the day, so I guess that is the one hidden blessing in all of the chaos that has been going on,” said Nelson.

