The Sip in the Big Dance: Malik Newman & Wesley Harris

The NCAA Tournament continues Thursday with the round of 64. Two teammates from the famed Callaway four-peat squad are experiencing March Madness in the Big 12.

You all know about Malik Newman. The McDonald's All-American averaged 24 points as Kansas won the Big 12 Tournament.

You may not know about Wesley Harris. He had JUCO stops at Northeast and Lawson State before landing at West Virginia.

Malik & #1 Kansas play #16 Penn Thursday at 1:00pm on TBS. Wesley and #5 West Virginia play Shaq Buchanan and #12 Murray State Friday at 3:00pm on TNT.

The Sip in The Big Dance

Malik Newman (Kansas - Callaway)

Wesley Harris (West Virginia - Callaway & Northeast)

Randy Phillips (Radford - Lanier)

Shaq Buchanan (Murray State - Madison Central & Northeast)

Shunn Buchanan (New Mexico State - Madison Central & Northeast)

Devin Gilmore (Murray State - MRA)

Galin Smith (Alabama - Clinton)

Darius Hicks (NC State - Quitman)

Scott Nagy (Wright State head coach - Delta State)

Terry Miller (Murray State - Southwest MS)

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.