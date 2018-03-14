19 Mississippi State scores 5 in first but falls to Southeastern Louisiana

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Bulldogs swung by Biloxi Wednesday night before beginning SEC play. #19 Mississippi State had a great start in their final tuneup before conference play. A five-run first gave the maroon and white a 5-1 lead. But Southeastern Louisiana scored 10 unanswered runs to win 11-5.
MSU drops to 10-7 overall. They'll host #11 Vanderbilt Friday at 6:30pm in the conference opener.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.