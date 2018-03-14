19 Mississippi State scores 5 in first but falls to Southeastern Louisiana

The Bulldogs swung by Biloxi Wednesday night before beginning SEC play. #19 Mississippi State had a great start in their final tuneup before conference play. A five-run first gave the maroon and white a 5-1 lead. But Southeastern Louisiana scored 10 unanswered runs to win 11-5.

MSU drops to 10-7 overall. They'll host #11 Vanderbilt Friday at 6:30pm in the conference opener.

