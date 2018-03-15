#15 Southern Miss thumps Tulane in final tuneup before C-USA pla - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

#15 Southern Miss thumps Tulane in final tuneup before C-USA play

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
Source: WVUE Source: WVUE

#15 Southern Miss will enter Conference USA play on a four game winning streak. Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer in the 3rd as the Golden Eagles beat Tulane 12-3.

USM improves to 12-4 on the season. They'll host UTSA Friday at 6:00pm in the C-USA opener.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly