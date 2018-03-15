15 Southern Miss thumps Tulane in final tuneup before C-USA play

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
#15 Southern Miss will enter Conference USA play on a four game winning streak. Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer in the 3rd as the Golden Eagles beat Tulane 12-3.
USM improves to 12-4 on the season. They'll host UTSA Friday at 6:00pm in the C-USA opener.
