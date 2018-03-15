Cole Zabowski has 4 RBI as #6 Ole Miss moves to 17-1

Press Release from Ole Miss Sports

No. 6 Ole Miss baseball scored early and often and cruised to a 16-2 win Wednesday afternoon over Georgia State in Atlanta.

The Rebels (17-1) pounded out 14 hits, including home runs by Cole Zabowski and Tim Elko, to score a season-high 16 runs and sweep the midweek series over the Panthers. Freshman Jordan Fowler threw five innings of one-hit baseball, striking out three, to improve to 3-0 on the season.

Ole Miss improved to 17-1 on the season and are off to one of the best starts in school history. The Rebels started 19-1 in 2013 and 18-1 in 2004. The win today tied the 17-1 start by the 2016 squad.

Zabowski and Ryan Olenek paced the Rebels with three hits each. Conner Green worked two innings in relief, striking out one. Pierce Smith, Austin Miller and Colin Coates also saw action on the mound for the Rebels.

Ole Miss will now turn its attention to conference play as the Rebels host Tennessee (12-6) this upcoming weekend for the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. First pitch for Friday is slated for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.