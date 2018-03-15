Toy's R Us customers shop for bargains

Iconic stores for kids are closing! If you have a gift card for Toys R Us or Babies R Us, you have 30 days to use it. The toy giant announced Thursday that it was closing all its U.S. stores after entering bankruptcy in September.

The store at the Outlet Mall closed in February.

At the store on County Line Road in Jackson, shoppers look for children's gifts, like Denise Ashley. She was shopping for her grandchildren.

"Sometimes on their birthdays I'll bring them and let them pick out their own toy or something like that. And now, we are not going to be able to do that, so it's going to be a tradition we will not be able to have as far as coming to Toys R US," said Ashley Thursday.

Toys "R" Us will shut or sell all of its 735 stores in the United States, according to court documents filed early Thursday.

