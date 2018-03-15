Veterans get free testing for Hepatitis C

Most people don't know they have it until they have symptoms and many times it could be too late.

Thursday at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery V-A Medical Center in Jackson veterans were being tested for Hepatitis C.

Hep C affects millions and V-A doctors say it is essential that vets are tested. Since 2014, five hundred fifty-five veterans have been treated at the V-A hospital in Jackson. In Biloxi more than eleven hundred vets.

More than 96 percent have been cured of the virus.

"Hepatitis C is a virus that can kill you. It can cause liver damage, cirrhosis, liver cancer, and even the need for a liver transplant. It’s a way to prevent that because the new medicines are curative in over ninety percent of the time. Most people don't know it. Because this is a virus that can stay dormant for years and baby boomers are at the highest risk for having it but not knowing it", David Walker, Medical Director for the VA Medical Center said.

A veteran not in the system can still come to the hospital or any of the seven clinics around the state to get signed up and tested. You will need a valid Veteran's I-D.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved