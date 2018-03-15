Kenny Knight, 25

Kenny Knight, a 25-year-old man, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, after a shooting at the Avalon Park Apartments, according to Jackson police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers found Knight near the complex's parking lot after responding to the scene shortly after midnight.

Witnesses told police an argument took place just prior to gunshots being heard.

Investigators say someone saw a light colored SUV leaving the scene after the shooting.

Police have not been able to determine who killed Knight.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

