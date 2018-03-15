Back water and Mississippi River flooding cause issues for residents

With the Mississippi River expected to crest at 50.2 feet in two days, water and emergency management leaders are keeping a close eye on some areas as they approach record levels.

Waters surrounding the levee or the "backwater" is reaching levels, Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says they haven't seen since 1983; flooding that's leaving parts of county roads and Highway 465 completely impassible.

"Any time the roads go under water, the Mississippi Department of Transportation will have to come in," said Sheriff Pace. "They'll have to inspect it for safety. They'll have to clean debris off the road."

Sheriff Pace says the flooding is not only causing road problems for residents but it poses a safety threat to those who come into contact with it.

"The water that you see is water that should not be here so as it rises, it brings contaminants with it. We have gasoline cans turned over. We may have farm chemicals. This is not water to be played in."

At this time, the levee board does not plan to open the locks which would release the pressure in this backwater flooding, meaning residents of the Eagle Lake Community may have a longer commute but they will not have to relocate.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights released.