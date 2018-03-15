Lowndes Co. man finds human skull in backyard

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says it was very easy to identify the skull as human. Investigators are still trying to determine if there are any other remains around the area. Source: WCBI

A Lowndes County man made a gruesome discovery Tuesday when he found a human skull in his backyard.

According to WCBI in Columbus, the skull and several pieces of bone were found in the backyard of the home off of Hughes Road and in the surrounding woods. Investigators believe the discovery was made after the owner's dog unearthed the remains.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant says it was very easy to identify the skull as human. Investigators are still trying to determine if there are any other remains around the area.

“We know it’s somebody. We do not know that so we’re just going to determine who it is at this point,” says Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Criminal Investigations Division, Captain Greg Wright.

The coroner says other than the skull, he’s confident the other bones are from animals.

The coroner and Captain Wright both say the skull has some age to it and is not believed to be a part of any current missing person cases in the area. Merchant told WCBI that the skull has no trauma to it and believes it has been somewhat protected from the elements.

The coroner is working closely with MSU’s Archaeology Department to try to determine the race and gender of the skull. He also says he will be taking the skull to the State Crime Lab in Pearl.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved. Information from WCBI.