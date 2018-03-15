Suspect in two Magee stabbings considered ARMED AND DANGEROUS

Two women were stabbed Thursday morning in Magee just before 7 a.m. The call came into the police department at approximately 6:45.

Officers arrived at 206 2nd Avenue SW and discovered two women had been stabbed. Gloria Lucas, the homeowner was taken to the Magee General Hospital ER where she was treated and released. The second victim, Debra McCollum, Lucas' sister, was also taken to Magee General Hospital, then airlifted to UMMC in Jackson where she is reportedly in stable condition.

The suspect has been identified as Tony Lee Smith (DOB 12/03/1966). Smith is a former employee of Gloria Lucas. There are currently numerous agencies assisting the Magee Police Department to determine the precise location of Smith, as he left the scene of the crime after the assaults took place.

Magee Police Department currently has two (2) warrants for Attempted Murder and one (1) warrant for Breaking and Entering on Smith.

Any tips or information as to his whereabouts can be relayed to the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366, however, please remember that at this time Tony Lee Smith is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.