Malik Newman fills up stat sheet in NCAA Tournament debut

Malik Newman did a little bit of everything Thursday for number 1 seed Kansas. The Jackson native had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Jayhawks beat 16 seed Penn 76-60.

Kansas guard Malik Newman on playing inside Intrust Bank Arena: “When we got down, the crowd did a good job of giving us energy. We were able to play off that. It’s not Allen Fieldhouse, but it is home court advantage, so we’ll take it.” — Kelton Brooks (@BrooksHNews) March 15, 2018

So many shots going in and out today… — malik newman (@iammaliknewman) March 15, 2018

Kansas advances to the Round of 32. They'll play Seton Hall on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

