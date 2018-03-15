Malik Newman fills up stat sheet in NCAA Tournament debut

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Malik Newman did a little bit of everything Thursday for number 1 seed Kansas. The Jackson native had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Jayhawks beat 16 seed Penn 76-60.
Kansas guard Malik Newman on playing inside Intrust Bank Arena: “When we got down, the crowd did a good job of giving us energy. We were able to play off that. It’s not Allen Fieldhouse, but it is home court advantage, so we’ll take it.”— Kelton Brooks (@BrooksHNews) March 15, 2018
So many shots going in and out today…— malik newman (@iammaliknewman) March 15, 2018
Kansas advances to the Round of 32. They'll play Seton Hall on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.
