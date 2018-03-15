Malik Newman fills up stat sheet in NCAA Tournament debut - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Malik Newman fills up stat sheet in NCAA Tournament debut

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Malik Newman did a little bit of everything Thursday for number 1 seed Kansas. The Jackson native had 10 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Jayhawks beat 16 seed Penn 76-60.

Kansas advances to the Round of 32. They'll play Seton Hall on Sunday for a spot in the Sweet 16.

