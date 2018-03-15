Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival canceled

We're just days away from Hal and Mal's St. Paddy's Day Parade, an event that draws thousands to the Capital City from across the country. But another crowd-pleasing event for the city isn't happening this summer.

The Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival won't be held this year. Visit Jackson announced that the Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival is canceled after a five-year run.

It began in 2013 with thousands packing the Ag Museum grounds to watch live performances of Blues and R and B acts from around the world on five stages.

Guitarist and Deep Rush Records recording artist Dexter Allen performed the inaugural year and in 2015. He was one of more than 30 acts.

"I was definitely saddened because I think it was a great idea," said Allen.

The Crystal Springs native is disappointed at the cancellation of the festival that entertained thousands and also gave local artists a platform.

"Aw wow. I think that's gonna be a blow to the city and a blow to music lovers," said the blues artist. "I mean because it was something that was much needed, and I think much appreciated here in this area."

We reached to Visit Jackson to find out why the event was canceled and what factored into the decision.

"The Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival has celebrated Jackson's rich musical heritage for the past five years. The event drew thousands to the area, but after careful consideration, the Jackson Rhythm and Blues Festival will come to an end," said Visit Jackson Public Relations Manager Yolanda Clay-Moore. "Visit Jackson and its Board of Directors desire to conduct intensive research to identify more economic methods of music tourism promotion."

In 2016 the festival was moved to the Jackson Convention Complex.

At the indoor venue, attendance appeared to dwindle.

Headlining acts have included Ludacris, Fantasia, Chaka Khan, Kenneth "Baby Face" Edmonds, Bobby Rush, Ziggy Marley, Morris Day and the Time and many more.

"I would definitely love to participate in it if it were to come back or anything like that," added Allen.

Event organizers said the fifth year's bottom line determined its sustainability. Staff is working on timelines for the next phase.

