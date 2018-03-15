Deadly collision in Yazoo County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Deadly collision in Yazoo County

YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A deadly crash in Yazoo County. It happened around 5 Thursday evening. 

Corporal Kevin Stewart of the Mississippi Highway Patrol, said a Cadillac CTS and an 18 wheeler log truck collided on Mississippi 3, just north of the Warren County line.    

Corporal  Stewart also said the Cadillac came to rest under the log truck.  Fifty-eight-year-old Cynthia Hildebrand of Bentonia, the driver of the car, died from her injuries. The driver of the 18 wheeler, Gary Bigart of Carthage was not injured. 

Investigators remained on the scene late Thursday night gathering information to determine the cause of the crash.

