Magnolia State ready for MS/AL All-Star Basketball Game

The future of college hoops is on display Friday in Clinton. The MS/AL All-Star Game will take place at the A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College.

The girls take the floor first at 5:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:00pm.

Rachel Richlinski previewed the matchup, getting the thoughts from these future Division 1 players

- Robert Woodard (Columbus - Mississippi State signee)

- Javian Fleming (Canton - Alabama signee)

- Daphane White (St. Martin - Mississippi State signee)

- Amber Gaston (Warren Central - Florida Atlantic signee)

You can view the Team Mississippi rosters below.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.