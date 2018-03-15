Magnolia State ready for MS/AL All-Star Basketball Game

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The future of college hoops is on display Friday in Clinton. The MS/AL All-Star Game will take place at the A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College.
The girls take the floor first at 5:00pm with the boys to follow at 7:00pm.
Rachel Richlinski previewed the matchup, getting the thoughts from these future Division 1 players
- Robert Woodard (Columbus - Mississippi State signee)
- Javian Fleming (Canton - Alabama signee)
- Daphane White (St. Martin - Mississippi State signee)
- Amber Gaston (Warren Central - Florida Atlantic signee)
You can view the Team Mississippi rosters below.
