Report: Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler receives contract extension

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The man responsible for keeping Middle Tennessee out of the NCAA Tournament made news on Thursday.
The Hattiesburg American reports that Southern Miss head coach Doc Sadler received another year on his contract. His deal will now run through the 2021 season.
BREAKING: Southern Miss gives Doc Sadler a vote of confidence - and a contract extension https://t.co/bnRq3eILzn pic.twitter.com/d3u3isT8tH— Jason Munz (@munzly) March 15, 2018
Sadler led the Golden Eagles to a 16-17 record, their best in four seasons. USM beat FIU and MTSU to reach the Conference USA semis.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.