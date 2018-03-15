Report: Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler receives contract extension

Report: Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler receives contr - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
The man responsible for keeping Middle Tennessee out of the NCAA Tournament made news on Thursday.

The Hattiesburg American reports that Southern Miss head coach Doc Sadler received another year on his contract. His deal will now run through the 2021 season.

Sadler led the Golden Eagles to a 16-17 record, their best in four seasons. USM beat FIU and MTSU to reach the Conference USA semis.

