Second escaped inmate back in Yazoo Co. jail

Reginald Luckett is back in custody in Yazoo County. Source: Yazoo Co. Sheriff's Dept.
Richard Johnson is back in custody in Yazoo County. Source: Yazoo Co. Sheriff's Dept.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A second inmate who escaped from prison in Yazoo County on Thursday is now back in custody.

28-year-old Reginald Luckett was recaptured today around 2:30 p.m. at an undisclosed apartment complex. He's charged in two separate business burglary cases.

26-year-old Richard Johnson, Jr. also escaped custody on Thursday, but was recaptured later in the day.

Johnson faces at least nine charges; including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon.

