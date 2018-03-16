Two men escape from Yazoo County jail, one is back in custody

One escapee is back in custody, the search continues for a second man in Yazoo County.

Twenty-eight-year-old Reginald Luckett and 26-year-old Richard Johnson, Jr. escaped from the county jail Thursday.

Johnson is now back in custody. He faces at least nine charges, including murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Luckett is still on the run. He's is charged in two separate business burglary cases.

