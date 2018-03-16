Coming up on WLBT: St. Patrick Day parade preps underway

It's going to be a sea of green as thousands of people will descend upon downtown Jackson's for the Hal's St. Paddy's Day parade. We'll have a live preview.
A chase in Madison ends with an arrest but one person is still on the run. We'll tell you more at the top of the hour.
The Mighty Mississippi continues to rise above flood stage which is not good news for some residents in Warren County. We'll have more on the safety preps when you join us at 5.
And with the big "green weekend" will we have the luck of the Irish in the skies? Your St. Paddy's forecast the moment you join us.
See you in 10.
At least six people have died as the result of a 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsing Thursday on a major roadway running through the campus of Florida International University in Miami.More >>
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Alabama prepares to execute inmate who killed his employer and who asked to die.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of several brands including Winn-Dixie grocery stores, confirmed Thursday afternoon it is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.More >>
Weighing in at double the size of an upright piano, a Lexington man set foot on the journey of a lifetime. L.B. (“Little Buddy”) Bonner has never been little in his life.More >>
Tom Benson was born on July 12, 1927, the same year as the great flood of Louisiana before the Great Depression. His parents, Tom Benson Sr. and Carmen Benson, had four sons. They raised the boys in the St. Roch neighborhood, their lives rooted in the Catholic Church as parishioners at Our Lady Star of the Sea.More >>
Birmingham police have released the names of both victims from Wednesday's shooting at UAB Highlands Hospital.More >>
According to a district official, 125 North Oldham High students, 12 South Oldham High students and 30 Oldham County High students participated in the walkout.More >>
