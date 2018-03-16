Warren Co., Vicksburg Fire Departments train on new lifesaving equipment

First responders with Warren County and Vicksburg Fire Departments are training with new tools that could save your life.

Thursday night's course was specifically on extrication, with multiple sites set up within the training field that vary depending on each firefighter's level of expertise.



Each fire department does training monthly, but the State Fire Academy sponsors these specialized 12-hour courses.



"We have to learn how to think on the scene, and nothing is textbook, insofar as written - it's gonna happen A, B, C. We may have to go, A, C, and back down to B, and up, back, all around, but the main thing is to get that safety on the scene," explained David Adams, the Adjunct Instructor for Mississippi's State Fire Academy.

There were about 35 people at the training, with five of the seven departments within Warren County represented.

They practice using different tools in different situations.

Some of those tools are new to Warren County, so it's important everyone gets hands-on practice.



"One of the biggest misconceptions that a lot of folks have is a lot of the stuff that you see on Hollywood and movies and TV, and so on and so forth. And that's not the way it works out here in the real world. So we have to take our time, be safe about everything we do," said Adams.



Warren County recently invested in battery-operated jaws of life (also called spreaders and cutters) to help them get into wrecked cars.



"Think about: It's an old saying - it's like a jaw, it moves back and forth like you're chewing on stuff. But it's the jaws of life because they're doing that to help get the victim out of an entrapped situation," explained Adams.

They've had hydraulic tools for a while, but the new ones are much more portable, making them faster when those seconds count most.

The training sessions are hosted once a quarter, and although they're Warren County, they are open to other surrounding areas as well.

