Pearl police looking for man who stole $200 of meat from grocery store

Pearl Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who stole meat from a grocery store.

On February 27, at approximately 9 p.m., a man wearing a gray hat, plaid jacket, and khaki pants walked into the store with a gray bag with a green lid inside his grocery cart.

The man walked up to the meat counter where he put $200 worth of meat inside a bag and then walks to self check-out. He doesn't pay for the meat and then rushes to the door to an older model maroon Toyota Camry. The car appears to be missing the right side wheel covers and looks like it has a white hood.

The possible last three characters of the tag number are "973".

If you can help identify the suspect or vehicle, please contact Pearl Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 601-939-7000.

