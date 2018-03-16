Rankin County students to host prom dress giveaway this weekend

Prom is one of the most memorable times for high school students. It can also be one of the most expensive for parents and their child.
Puckett High School's FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) is hoping to help lighten the load this prom season for some metro area youth.
Students collected more than 200 dresses, tuxes, suits and other accessories during a prom and suit drive last month.
They're distributing the donated items to high school students in Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties, FREE of charge, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 17th at the Rankin County School District Family Resource Center, 200 School Road, Brandon, MS.
The "Once Upon a Prom Dress & Suit Giveaway" will offer a variety of new and gently used prom and party dresses, suits and accessories to students who are in need.
For more information, contact Xorica Patrick at (504)512-2276 or xorica.adams@rcsd.ms
