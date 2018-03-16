Texas Southern gets 1st SWAC win in NCAA Tournament in 8 years

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

For the first time in program history, the Texas Southern men’s basketball program will be advancing in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.

The Tigers (16-19) extended their winning streak to eight straight by beating fellow No. 16 seed and HBCU counterpart N.C. Central 64-46 in a First Four match up at the UD Arena on Wednesday night.

Texas Southern will advance to play No. 1 seed Xavier (28-5) on Friday at 6:20 p.m. on TBS in a First Round match up in Nashville, Tenn. at Bridgestone Arena.

Trae Jefferson led the way for the Tigers, who had three players score in double figures. Jefferson scored a game-high 25 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Donte Clark scored 18 points with seven rebounds, and Trayvon Reed notched 10 points, eight rebounds.

Texas Southern improved to 1-7 all-time in NCAA Tournament games.

Raasean Davis led the Eagles (19-16) with 19 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. Central, who were making their second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Eagles were denied from winning their first NCAA Tournament victory.

