A blooming turnout for the Garden Extravaganza

Despite a soggy day, folks are turning out in droves for the three-day Garden Extravaganza in Jackson. The Event is held at the Trade Mart.

While "flower power" is the star attraction, there is plenty to see.

Seminars and MSU Extension service experts are on hand to problem solve with flower and vegetable gardening this spring.

"The best time to plant your vegetables depends on whether they are cold hardy or cold sensitive," according to Dr. Rick Snyder with the MSU Extension Service in Crystal Springs. "If you plant tomatoes you want to wait until the last frost is gone, I think it's gone now."

There is also a new evergreen plant that is generating a lot of attention from landscapers. It is a very hardy Witch Hazel.

The annual Garden Extravaganza continues through this weekend.

