1 MSU Women ready to play in NCAAs after stewing on SEC Tournament loss

Thirteen days is a long time between games. That's how long Mississippi State women's basketball has had off since falling in the SEC Tournament title game vs. South Carolina.

"I just think they're ready to play. I know I am," head coach Vic Schaefer said Friday at the NCAA Tournament press conference. "These two weeks are just awful. Last year it worked to our advantage. But I'm going to say 19 times out of 20, I'm ready to play. If you lost, you're ready to get that out of your mind, that taste out of your mouth. If you won, you want to keep playing."

The Bulldogs begin their quest for a national championship Saturday in Starkville. They earned their first number 1 seed in program history. MSU will face Nicholls State.

First team All-American and reigning Gillom Trophy winner Victoria Vivians said that State knocked off some rust in the last 13 weeks. "I feel like it's getting better. We've been working on offense and defense and just being precise with everything we do. So I feel like these two weeks, well couple days have really helped us a lot."

The game is set for Saturday at 5:00pm CT on ESPN2. The winner will face either Syracuse or Oklahoma State with a Sweet 16 spot in Kansas City on the line.

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - Kansas City Regional

1st Round - Humphrey Coliseum

Saturday 5:00pm: #1 Mississippi State vs. #16 Nicholls

Saturday 2:30pm: #8 Syracuse vs. #9 Oklahoma State

2nd Round - Humphrey Coliseum

Monday TBA: MSU/Nicholls winner vs. Syracuse/OSU winner

