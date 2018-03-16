Hinds DA's trial moved to September

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's trial in Rankin County, scheduled for Monday, March 19, has been delayed until September 10, by agreement of the parties due to ongoing discovery.

Smith is charged with simple domestic violence, aggravated stalking, and robbery in a case that involves a former girlfriend. Two of the charges are felonies.

Smith sought to have the charges dismissed to but lost that appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court.

