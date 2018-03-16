Wesley Harris, Shaq Buchanan, & Devin Gilmore play in same NCAA Tournament game

Friday's West Virginia/Murray State matchup featured Mississippi flavor. Callaway alum Wesley Harris and Madison Central alum Shaq Buchanan were in the starting lineups for the 1st Round of the NCAA Tournament. MRA alum Devin Gilmore came off the bench for the Racers.

Harris and Buchanan had 6 points and 1 rebound each. Gilmore recorded the final Racer bucket of the ballgame. WVU advances to the 2nd Round with a 85-68 victory.

Two 3-pointers by Wesley Harris gives WVU an 11-9 advantage at the 11:01 mark. #marchmadness pic.twitter.com/c2jVhyvpc3 — WVU Basketball (@WVUhoops) March 16, 2018

Buchanan hits from the baseline. #Racers cut it to an 8-6 lead for WVU. 12:30 1H. — Murray State Sports (@MSURacers) March 16, 2018

Wesley and the Mountaineers will have a in-state clash for a Sweet 16 spot. West Virginia faces Marshall on Sunday.

Shaq will stay in San Diego for a different reason: He'll watch his brother Shunn in the Big Dance. New Mexico State faces Clemson at 8:57pm. We profiled the Buchanan brothers earlier this week.

