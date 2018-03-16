Surveillance video shows Miracle Ear burglary in Jackson

Surveillance video from Jackson Police shows a break in at Miracle Ear in the 1600 block of East County Line Road. It happened earlier this week.

You can see the burglar use a flashlight in his search of the business.

If you recognize the man in this video or know anything about this crime, your information could be worth up to 25 hundred dollars.

Call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved