City of Jackson Amnesty Day coming up

The City of Jackson is holding a second Amnesty Day so far this year. Coming up March 30, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. you can pay fines. Court costs and some past due penalties will be waived.

The Amnesty Day will focus mainly on traffic cases but may also cover some misdemeanor cases like DUI's.

You'll need to bring your driver's license, picture I-D, Social Security Card and a copy of the actual ticket if possible.

If you have questions or need more information you can contact the Traffic Division at (601) 960-1932 or Court Services at (601) 960-1948.

