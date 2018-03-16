Mississippi splits MS/AL All-Star basketball doubleheader - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Mississippi splits MS/AL All-Star basketball doubleheader

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Defense was optional Friday night at Mississippi College. The MS/AL All-Star Game featured plenty of points between the Magnolia and Yellowhammer states. Seven players were in double figures as the Mississippi boys beat Alabama 127-90. AL scored 43 points in the 2nd quarter of the girls matchup en route to a 109-96 victory.

