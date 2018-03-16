Mississippi splits MS/AL All-Star basketball doubleheader

Defense was optional Friday night at Mississippi College. The MS/AL All-Star Game featured plenty of points between the Magnolia and Yellowhammer states. Seven players were in double figures as the Mississippi boys beat Alabama 127-90. AL scored 43 points in the 2nd quarter of the girls matchup en route to a 109-96 victory.

Mississippi Boys All Stars defeat the Alabama All Stars 127-90. This is the most points Mississippi has scored ever in the series. The 'Sip also had seven guys in double figures tonight. pic.twitter.com/XPeIKRZZsU — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) March 17, 2018

The Alabama Girls All Stars defeat the Mississippi Girls All Stars 109-96.

Alabama All Stars put on a 43 point 2nd quarter & didn't stop draining buckets after that.

Harrison Central's Chyna Leigh Allen led the game with 27 points. pic.twitter.com/6wwjCPMoX7 — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) March 16, 2018

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.