Jackson State blanks Alabama State, Tigers extend SWAC East lead

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Jackson State started off a SWAC showdown in style Friday night. Nikelle Galatas and Jose Tirado combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers beat Alabama State 2-0.
The victory moves JSU to 13-4 overall, 6-1 in conference play. They lead the SWAC East by two games.
Hand shakes and high fives! Tigers win 2-0. Galatas with the win Tirado with the save.— JSU Tigers Baseball (@JSUTigersBBall) March 17, 2018
Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 6:00pm in Montgomery.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.