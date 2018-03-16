Jackson State blanks Alabama State, Tigers extend SWAC East lead

Jackson State started off a SWAC showdown in style Friday night. Nikelle Galatas and Jose Tirado combined on a four-hitter as the Tigers beat Alabama State 2-0.

The victory moves JSU to 13-4 overall, 6-1 in conference play. They lead the SWAC East by two games.

Hand shakes and high fives! Tigers win 2-0. Galatas with the win Tirado with the save. — JSU Tigers Baseball (@JSUTigersBBall) March 17, 2018

Game 2 of the series is set for Saturday at 6:00pm in Montgomery.

