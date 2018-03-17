Prom dress giveaway in Brandon

It's that time of year again where teens dress to impress. I am talking prom season. Some parents could end up spending big bucks when searching for the latest trends.

Puckett High School's Family Culture and Community Leaders of America hosted a prom dress giveaway to help those in need.

Searching for the perfect prom dress is not easy. Jaquala Edwards and her mom Janice Lewis know all about it. Not only does the style matter but also the price tag.

“We have shopped around and there are dresses that are $500 $600. I even saw a dress that was $900,” said Parent Janice Lewis.

The mother and daughter along with several other teens and their parents trekked to Brandon for this free prom dress giveaway.

“We just wanted to lighten the load for some kids and their parents,” said FCCLA Advisor Xorica Patrick.

Organizers say they held a special prom clothing drive last month and collected more than 200 dresses and other items.

“We have straight dresses, dresses with the tags still on them and it's on a first come first serve basis," said Patrick. "If you find your dream dresses, once the lady is finishing picking her dress, she can go to the accessory table. We also have shoes as well.”

High school senior Jaquala Edwards and her mom say they are happy they took advantage of the giveaway.

“I love it," said Lewis. "I know there are a lot of kids who want to go to prom and can't afford a prom dress so this they are holding here is great,” said Lewis.

Jaquala even ended finding the perfect prom dress for her big night.

“I love the dress. It brings out my skin color,” said Edwards.

