Copy-Severe storms expected Sunday, Monday

PEARL, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi authorities are urging residents to prepare for potential severe storms Sunday through Monday.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Saturday that the National Weather Service warns most of the state has a risk of seeing strong to severe storms that include high winds in excess of 60 mph, hail and tornadoes in that timeframe.

MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson says the conditions for severe storms is the "most ripe" they've seen this year. Smithson says residents, especially those living in mobile homes, should have a safe-place plan and they're urged to clear yards of debris, like tree limbs and outdoor furniture, which could cause damage if picked up by high winds.

MEMA also reminds residents to restock emergency supply kits in case electricity fails for an extended period.

