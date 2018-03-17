Jacksonians show up and show out for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

People showed up and showed out in Jackson Saturday as several events were put on to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Our four-legged friends were some of the first to celebrate Saturday morning at the Hollywood Feed Pet Parade. In the sea of green, one animal stuck out and took the top prize in the costume contest, a 5-year-old Parrot named Phoenix.

Later in the morning, kids were the stars of the show as they marched downtown for the Clarion Ledger Children's Parade; surely a memorable experience for many who are new to the idea of St. Paddy's Day Parades,

And a memory many children from one Jackson Elementary School won't soon forget, after taking home the trophy for best performance.

The fun continued into the afternoon when Hal's St. Paddy's Day Parade kicked off on Court Street.

There were plenty of floats, beads, and costumes! This year's event was all about the kids.

Donations from this year's event will be made to Baston Children's Hospital to support pediatric care in Mississippi.

