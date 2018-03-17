Malik Newman drops 28 points as Kansas advances to Sweet 16

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
A Callaway Charger is a step closer to the Final Four. Malik Newman dropped 28 points Saturday night as 1 seed Kansas beat 8 seed Seton Hall 83-79.
The Jackson native was 8 for 14 shooting, including 4 there pointers. Newman was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.
SWEET SIXTEEN BOUND!! #KUbball outlasts Seton Hall behind 28 points from @iammaliknewman #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ZTcQY4qolq— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 18, 2018
.@KUHoops talks after holding off @SetonHallMBB. #MarchMadness https://t.co/r1FALYGyLu— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018
Catch & release. ??#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/E63RYxlNZ3— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2018
The Jayhawks head to Omaha for the Sweet 16. Theyll face either Clemson or Auburn on March 23rd.
