Malik Newman drops 28 points as Kansas advances to Sweet 16

A Callaway Charger is a step closer to the Final Four. Malik Newman dropped 28 points Saturday night as 1 seed Kansas beat 8 seed Seton Hall 83-79.

The Jackson native was 8 for 14 shooting, including 4 there pointers. Newman was a perfect 8-for-8 from the charity stripe.

The Jayhawks head to Omaha for the Sweet 16. Theyll face either Clemson or Auburn on March 23rd.

