Flood water in Warren County will soon be gone

Residents in Warren County have to wait just a little bit longer until the floodgate at Steele Bayou can be opened.

Warren County has seen heavy rainfall this month causing flooding. But there is some good news. Now that the river has crested and dropped below the level of Steele Bayou they will soon be able to open the gates.

According to John Elfer the Director of the Warren County Emergency Management Agency, when the Mississippi or Yazoo river gets too high for its water to flow into the other, the gates at the Flood Control Center are closed. The result backwater.

Think of it like this. The gates are like stoppers in bathtubs. If you add more water, or in this case rainwater it has nowhere to go but over the edge and into your front yard, the fields and roadways.

It's tough but the communities in this area know that dealing with water is a way of life. Warren County Sheriff, Martin Pace says,

"The people in this area that live in the area as well as law enforcement and firefighters that work this area have of course been through these floods before, each one is slightly different than the one before but this is certainly not something we're unaccustomed to," said Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace.

Keep your heads up, the water will soon be gone.

