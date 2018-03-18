MSU Women roll over Nicholls State 95-50

The Mississippi State women's basketball team never let up in today's game against Nicholls State.

The colonels, on paper came into the NCAA Tournament winning 11 out of their last 12 games. But those weren't wins against the kind of talent the bulldogs possessed.

The bulldogs had three players in double figures and two with more than ten rebounds against Nicholls, and even with the score eclipsing 90 points they felt they were "rusty."

MSU held the colonels to 50 points, and made a dominant statement win coming into the NCAA tournament. They play against the Oklahoma State cowgirls on Monday in Starkville.

MSU- 95 Nicholls State- 50

