19 MSU Baseball get tough loss from #11 Vanderbilt 10-1

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State looked to get their first real SEC test this weekend against the Commodores. The Bulldogs bit off more than they could chew, though. MSU suffered a humbling loss on Friday and today the runs kept piling on the men in maroon.
MSU faced off against some tenacious pitching from the black and gold. Vanderbilt at bat in the 7th and 8th inning brought home nine runs to put down the dogs.
#11 Vanderbilt- 10 #19 MSU- 1
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.