19 MSU Baseball get tough loss from #11 Vanderbilt 10-1

Mississippi State looked to get their first real SEC test this weekend against the Commodores. The Bulldogs bit off more than they could chew, though. MSU suffered a humbling loss on Friday and today the runs kept piling on the men in maroon.

MSU faced off against some tenacious pitching from the black and gold. Vanderbilt at bat in the 7th and 8th inning brought home nine runs to put down the dogs.

#11 Vanderbilt- 10 #19 MSU- 1

