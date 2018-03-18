Jackson State Baseball fall to Alabama State to even series

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
JSU suffer a close loss in Montgomery to Alabama State 4-3.
The Tiger's were held down by the hornet's pitcher Darrius Wright for seven innings, but allowed 2 runs after that. The hornets scored four runs in four inning. That put the numbers on the board and built a bigger lead each inning against the tigers.
JSU would tack on some runs towards the end, but fell short of forcing extra innings.
Alabama State- 4 JSU- 3
