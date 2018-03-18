Jackson State Baseball fall to Alabama State to even series - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson State Baseball fall to Alabama State to even series

Posted by Nick Ducote, Multi-Media Journalist
Source: JSU
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JSU suffer a close loss in Montgomery to Alabama State 4-3.

The Tiger's were held down by the hornet's pitcher Darrius Wright for seven innings, but allowed 2 runs after that. The hornets scored four runs in four inning. That put the numbers on the board and built a bigger lead each inning against the tigers. 

JSU would tack on some runs towards the end, but fell short of forcing extra innings. 

Alabama State- 4      JSU- 3  

