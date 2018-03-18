Alcorn State baseball get big win over MVSU 10-2

The Brave came into their SWAC conference game with some confidence. Mississippi Valley has only won one game this season so far.

The devils caught the braves off guard in the first couple of innings, putting up a run and some great hitters.

Alcorn would run away with the game in the later innings, putting up over ten runs and shutting down the devils from getting on base.

Alcorn St-10 MVSU- 2

