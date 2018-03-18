Strong storms possible Sunday and Monday

Severe storms are expected Sunday evening into Monday across much of the south including central Mississippi.

The Storm Prediction Center has central Mississippi under a slight risk for severe weather during this time period. The main threat for Mississippi will be strong winds and hail. A tornado is possible in the risk area.

Rain across the area Sunday morning helped stabilize the atmosphere reducing the threat for storms. That said, meteorologists expect the atmosphere to heat up and become unstable through the afternoon hours from Texas to Mississippi creating conditions for storms to develop.

MEMA Executive Director Lee Smithson says residents, especially those living in mobile homes, should have a safe-place plan and they're urged to clear yards of debris, like tree limbs and outdoor furniture, which could cause damage if picked up by high winds.

MEMA also reminds residents to restock emergency supply kits in case electricity fails for an extended period.

Download the First Alert Weather APP on your phone for live weather conditions including radar and warnings in your area.

