Quinndary Weatherspoon’s buzzer beater sends Mississippi State to NIT Quarterfinals

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Quinndary Weatherspoon had more than a few buzzer beaters last season. He saved his biggest shot of his Mississippi State career for March.
Weatherspoon’s shot found rim and twine Sunday as the Bulldogs beat Baylor 78-77 in the NIT 2nd Round.
Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon knocks down the 3-pointer at the buzzer to top #Baylor 78-77. #NIT pic.twitter.com/jsTQB9WXNE— Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 18, 2018
The bounce ... AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/timKQCavJH— ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2018
SAVAGE! #HailState?? #EmbraceTheGrind pic.twitter.com/MMHmEJPOAU— MSU Men's Basketball ?? (@HailStateMBK) March 18, 2018
MSU will face either Louisville or Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Tip-off will either be at 6:00pm or 8:00pm.
Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.