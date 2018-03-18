Quinndary Weatherspoon’s buzzer beater sends Mississippi State to NIT Quarterfinals

Quinndary Weatherspoon had more than a few buzzer beaters last season. He saved his biggest shot of his Mississippi State career for March.

Weatherspoon’s shot found rim and twine Sunday as the Bulldogs beat Baylor 78-77 in the NIT 2nd Round.

Mississippi State’s Quinndary Weatherspoon knocks down the 3-pointer at the buzzer to top #Baylor 78-77. #NIT pic.twitter.com/jsTQB9WXNE — Katie Engleson (@KatieEngleson) March 18, 2018

The bounce ... AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/timKQCavJH — ESPN (@espn) March 18, 2018

MSU will face either Louisville or Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Tip-off will either be at 6:00pm or 8:00pm.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved