Quinndary Weatherspoon’s buzzer beater sends Mississippi State to NIT Quarterfinals

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Quinndary Weatherspoon had more than a few buzzer beaters last season. He saved his biggest shot of his Mississippi State career for March.

Weatherspoon’s shot found rim and twine Sunday as the Bulldogs beat Baylor 78-77 in the NIT 2nd Round.

MSU will face either Louisville or Middle Tennessee on Tuesday. Tip-off will either be at 6:00pm or 8:00pm.

