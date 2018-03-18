New Mississippi hair magazine to be released

Eddwantya Epps says her love for hair and making people feel good began when she was a young girl, curling and styling her grandmother's hair and often her friends.

"I used to do their hair in the kitchen as a kid in junior high at Chastain," said Epps. "I was like you know what I love this and it made them feel good and how their attitude just changed. I said 'yeah, I'm going to be a hairstylist instead of a nurse."

Epps says the Magnolia State often gets overlooked when it comes to being at the forefront of hair and all things creative. That's why she started a Barber and Beauty Ball in conjunction with a new magazine called: GoSsip.

"We have barbers, nail techs, tattoo artist, everybody," added Epps. "We are all under the same industry and I was like it's time to start highlighting us. I'm a platform artist and when I go out of town, they talk down on Mississippi and we have more flair and more creativity than anybody else."

Epps says the ball will not only go towards helping the creative community take control of their craft, but a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club.

