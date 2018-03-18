JPD investigating south Jackson assault - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD investigating south Jackson assault

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Police are investigating an assault that occurred in the 900 block of Ventura Drive. It happened shortly after 5:30 p.m. when Officers responded to find a 22-year-old male suffering from multiple lacerations. 

An altercation was believed to have occurred between two males over money. One male assaulted the other with a sharp object causing injury. The suspect then fled in a vehicle which he later wrecked a short distance from the scene.  

Both the victim and suspect were taken to a local hospital, and are said to be in stable condition. Charges are pending. 

